Chhattisgarh: Third Muslim assaulted over ‘cattle transport’ dies

Saddam Qureshi, 23, the third victim in the Chattisgarh lynching case succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, June 18, after battling for his life since June 7. Three Muslim men were assaulted in Chattisgarh’s Raipur, over alleged cattle transport of which two died on the spot. While the third succumbed to his injuries today.

Aside from major injuries to his brain, he had suffered multiple fractures on his ribs, shoulder, pelvis, left hand and spine, reported the Indian Express.

Bodies of two of the men– Guddu Khan, 35, and Chand Miya Khan, 23 – were found lying below the rocks while Qureshi was found badly injured. He reportedly remained in a coma until his death.

Chand Miya and Qureshi were cousins and residents of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh while Guddu Khan hailed from Shamli district, UP.

An FIR was filed based on the complaint of Qureshi’s relative who stated that he received a call for help from him amid the assault. The unidentified accused have been charged with attempted murder and culpable homicide.

Police have launched an investigation. The additional superintendent of police, Raipur district, Kirtan Rathore said that Qureshi’s statements and CCTV footage will be vital in the probe.

“We received information that they were being chased by some people, after which they were found lying below the Mahanadi bridge. On receiving the information, our team rushed to the spot. While one of them had died, two were rushed to a hospital in Mahasamund, where another succumbed. The third is in a serious condition at a hospital in Raipur city,” Rathore said.

The police officer refused to comment when asked if it was a case of mob lynching. “We are checking the CCTV footage. Efforts are being made to identify those who chased the trio. We cannot say anything now,” he said.

Asked if the bodies had external injuries, Rathore said, “Yes, but they fell off the bridge from a height of around 30 feet and landed on stones. For us, it’s difficult to identify whether all injuries were caused by the fall or some were inflicted before falling. Only doctors can clarify how the injuries were caused.”

The police had been waiting for Qureishi to recover to record his statement on the issue. So far, no arrests have been made. Police had registered a case of attempted murder and culpable homicide in the case after Qureshi’s relative Shoaib said he had received a frantic call from him while the three were being assaulted.

Family alleges murder

However, another cousin of Qureshi and Chand Miya said that they knew their brothers were in danger after receiving a call at 2 am and then on 4 am.

“Qureshi was a helper. He called and kept the phone in his pocket. He was screaming that his hand and leg were broken. He was pleading, ‘bhaiya paani pila do ek ghoot. Maro mat bas paani pila do (give me a sip of water, please don’t beat me),” the cousin alleged. “We could also hear some men ask him, ‘kahan se laaye ho… chodenge nahi (where did you bring it from… we will not spare you),” The Indian Express reported.

“We did not seek police help as we had no idea that the incident would lead to their murders. At 5 pm, when we tried calling Chand again, police personnel received the call saying he was dead,” the cousin said.