Chhattisgarh: Two groups clash during Durga idol immersion

Bilaspur: A clash between two groups going to perform ‘Durga Visarjan’ after two days of ‘Vijayadashmi’ occurred in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday. The groups were a part of tableaus of two different Durga Pandal committees, officials said.

The clash between the two groups of the Durga Pandal committees- part of the tableaus going to perform ‘Durga Visarjan’- started in the area of Karuna Chowk and Sadar Bazar over a DJ Vehicle. The brawl between the groups elevated and the two groups started stone-pelting, leading to a ruckus in the street. The accused used sticks and rods against each other, leaving many people injured. The car and Durga’s idol were also vandalized by miscreants.

According to ASP, Rajendra Jaiswal, “The clash between the two groups of tableau started around 6 am today in the Sadar Bazaar area of Kotwali police station”. The youths of the two committees clashed with each other over a minor dispute over a DJ vehicle.

Asked about the reason behind the clash, ASP Rajendra Jaiswal said that both the Durga committees wanted to go ahead and immerse the idol first which lead to a brawl between them.

“On the complaints by both parties, a case has been lodged at the police station and the search is underway for the people accused in the incident”. ASP Rajendra Yadav further said.

#WATCH | Clash broke out between 2 groups during Goddess Durga idol immersion in Sadar Bazar, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/OuGDHpv20j — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 7, 2022

Recently, a communal clash broke out in Vadodara, Gujarat on Monday in which 40 people were arrested.

“A Muslim festival is coming up, owing to which a local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole. There is a temple nearby,” said Vadodra rural police PR Patel.

Earlier in August, two people died and six others were injured after a clash broke out between the two communities in the Hulihyder village of Koppal district in Karnataka.

At present, the police investigation is underway and the police are searching for the miscreants seen in the video.