Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements made for Durga idol immersion

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements are made for the Durga Matha idol immersion procession in Hyderabad.

The procession will start on Thursday evening and continue till the early hours of Friday. Police expect around 1,000 idols will be immersed in the Hussainsagar lake. A few hundred idols will be immersed in Himayatsagar, Osmansagar, Saroornagar, Durgam Cheruvu, Kukatpally lake, Safilguda lake, and other water bodies in the city.

Rapid Action Force is deployed at all communal sensitive places in the city to thwart attempts of the anti-social elements to create trouble. RAF teams are deployed at M J Market, Siddiamber Bazaar, Charminar, and Lal Darwaza to help local police in case of any mischief by anti-social elements.

On Wednesday, several idols were taken out in procession and immersed in Hussainsagar. The police said PoP idols cannot be immersed in Hussainsagar and immersed in baby ponds in the city.

The Hyderabad police higher officers are monitoring the procession and all the activity from the Basheerbagh police command and control center and the newly inaugurated Integrated Command and Control Centre.

The Task Force, City Armed Reserve police with the Vajra vehicles (tear gas), and water cannon are deployed at sensitive spots.

The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of the immersion of Durga Matha Idols at Hussain Sagar Lake. The traffic will be diverted at NTR Marg and People’s Plaza PV Marg (Necklace Road) on Thursday from 4 pm till the conclusion of immersion.