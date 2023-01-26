Chicago shooting: Father of injured Indian student seeks government help

Hyderabad: A student from Telangana studying in Chicago was critically injured by some armed miscreants during a robbery on Sunday night in Princeton Park.

After the incident, the father of the victim Sai Charan, on Tuesday, said that he got the information Monday night regarding the attack.

The father of the victim, Srinivas said, “The incident happened when Charan and another person along with him were coming back home from Walmart. They were stopped at the parking lot. After they were stopped at gunpoint, Charan and the other man gave all the money to them. After going a little far, the armed man fired at two people.”

Charan was injured and the other person with him died in the shooting incident.

“At present, Charan is in ICU but in what condition we don’t know. So we urge the government to do the needful with the reports and visa process to see our son. We are in shock, the whole family is in shock, and everything has changed in a day,” Srinivas said.

“We request the government to help us seek reports of the incident,” he added.

Earlier, Sunday night, one of the two people, was shot during an armed robbery in Princeton Park on the South Side has died, Chicago police said Tuesday morning.

Devsish Nandepu Hyderabad, 23, of Chicago died just after 4 am on Monday morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He had been shot in the armpit and taken to the hospital in critical condition during the incident.

According to the abc7, Devsish Nandepu and a 22-year-old man were near a parking lot about 6:55 pm Sunday in the 8400-block of South Holland Road when a dark-coloured vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair’s property at gunpoint, Chicago police said.

Another incident was witnessed on Friday, where an Indian-origin man from Gujarat named Pinalkumar Patel was shot and killed in his driveway on Thoroughbred Lane, American web portal AOL reported.

According to the officials, a group of masked gunmen assaulted Patel’s family including his wife, Rupalben, and his daughter, Bhakti. They were also shot, as per Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said was an assault by a group of masked gunmen.

Bibb County sheriff officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Thoroughbred Lane at 11:01 pm Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found 52-year-old Pimalkumar Patel, his wife and their child all with gunshot wounds in the driveway of their home, according to AOL.

Deputies were told that Patel began shouting at the assailants before they shot him and his family and rode away in a car that was waiting across the street.

Patel was shot multiple times. His wife and daughter were shot in their legs and as of Friday were said to be in stable condition.

It was unclear in the report whether the masked group intended to rob the family, though the assailants were not said to have taken anything from the victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies asked for help identifying a car seen on a surveillance camera across the street from the shooting, as per the report in AOL.