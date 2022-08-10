Chidambaram makes sarcastic attack on BJP

New Delhi: As the BJP alleging betrayal by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who snapped ties with the NDA to form a new government with erstwhile allies of the RJD-led Mahagatbandhan, Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram made a sarcastic attack on the party, citing its own record.

“BJP never betrays the people of a State

“Encouraging defections from other parties is a welfare measure to uplift the defectors,” he said in a tweet.

“Breaking other political parties is to purify those parties

“Destabilising state governments is to bring stability to governance in those states”, he added.

“Launching investigations against Opposition leaders is to test the efficacy of laws passed by Parliament so that the laws can be more weaponised

“Congress mukt Bharat is to strengthen democracy through one party rule like China, Russia, Turkiye, Vietnam & North Korea,” he said in a subsequent tweet.

Chidambaram’s comments came as Nitish Kumar again switched over the Mahagatbandhan, drawing outrage from the BJP.