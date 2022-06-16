Chidambaram resigns from Maharashtra RS seat after getting elected from TN

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 16th June 2022 8:58 pm IST
Former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra after he was elected to the Upper House from his home state of Tamil Nadu for a fresh term.

Chidambaram was among the 41 winners declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha earlier this month.

“Following my election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu, I am required to resign my seat from the state of Maharashtra. Accordingly, today I tendered my resignation from the seat from the state of Maharashtra,” Chidambaram said in a tweet.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
P Chidambaram suffered rib injury after Delhi police manhandling: Congress

“The Hon’ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has accepted my resignation. I was honoured to represent the state of Maharashtra. I wish the people of Maharashtra the very best in the future, peace and prosperity,” the former Union minister said.
S seat after getting elected from TN

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button