Chidambaram slams Trump’s tariff tactics, questions India’s trade gains

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday, February 21, accused US President Donald Trump of indulging in the “weaponisation of tariffs” and said the move must be condemned.

In a post on X, the former finance minister said he was not surprised that Trump was “desperately searching” for ways to re-impose tariffs after the US Supreme Court struck down the so-called reciprocal tariffs that he had announced on April 2, 2025.

I am not surprised that President Trump is desperately searching for ways to re-impose the tariffs after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the so-called 'reciprocal' tariffs that he had announced on April 2, 2025



What is surprising is that some commentators and BJP-leaning… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 21, 2026

“What is surprising is that some commentators and BJP-leaning trolls are obliquely justifying the actions of Mr Trump to retain the tariffs in one way or another.

“Do they realise that the tariffs severely disrupted trade and were contrary to the rule-based trading order that all countries desire? Do they realize that the tariffs hurt India’s exports to the US?” he asked.

Chidambaram said Trump’s actions were condemned by all countries as “weaponisation of tariffs”.

“Post-judgement, what President Trump is attempting to do (under various other provisions of law) is also weaponisation of tariffs, and this must be condemned too,” the Congress leader said.

Referring to Trump’s recent remarks on the US-India trade deal — in which he asserted that “nothing changes” and that India would continue to pay tariffs while the US would not — Chidambaram questioned the Centre’s claims of securing a balanced agreement.

“Is this the reciprocity that was assured when the Joint Statement was issued by India and the U.S. on February 2, 2026? Is this the ‘achievement’ government of India celebrated shortly after the Joint Statement?” he asked.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced a hike in tariffs on all countries to 15 per cent from 10 per cent, which was imposed a day earlier.

Following a Supreme Court verdict against his earlier sweeping tariffs, Trump on Friday imposed a 10 per cent tariff on all countries, including India, from February 24 for 150 days.