Chief secretary to head committee to end air pollution in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The central government’s Ministry of Environment and Forest shall launch a campaign to end air pollution in cities. Hyderabad and other Telangana cities are selected under this program.

According to the 15th Finance Commission recommendation million plus cities are identified across the country where measures shall be taken to control the air pollution with the central government funding.

A state-level supervisory and working committee shall be formed under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The District Chief Secretary Environment and Forest Dr Rajat Kumar formed the state level committee under the GORT13. The committee shall include special Chief Secretary, Environment Secretary, Urban Development, representative of Central pollution control board, Chairman state pollution control board, Secretary transport department, commissioner and director Municipal administration and a representative of state Chamber of Commerce as members.

The committee shall prepare an action plan to end the air pollution and a report shall be sent to the central ministry for Environment and Forest for funds.

The state level committee shall hold a meeting every 6 months to prepare a report which shall be sent to the central government ministry of Environment and forest for releasing the fund as per the committee recommendation.