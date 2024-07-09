Child falls into septic tank of Telangana govt hospital, critical

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old boy fell into an uncapped septic tank at Pedapalli Government Hospital on Tuesday morning, July 9, and is now in critical condition. The hospital superintendent explained that the septic tank covers had been removed for cleaning, coinciding with inspections by a central team.

The victim has been identified as John Williams. His parents, Srinivas and Ramulamma, natives of Sudanapalli, Korivi mandal of Mahabubabad district, recently moved to Peddapalli in search of employment and to work as construction labourers.

According to reports, on Monday, Srinivas was admitted to Peddapalli Government Hospital as he was suffering from diarrhoea. The next morning, Ramulamma briefly left John to purchase an item. Upon her return, she discovered that he was missing.

After a thorough search of the area, she alerted hospital staff, who eventually found him in a septic tank. They rescued him and provided initial treatment. Due to his deteriorating health, hospital authorities arranged for his transfer to a private hospital in Karimnagar.