Telangana: Man dies while electric fishing in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: The banned practice of electric fishing claimed the life of a man at Anthargam village in Sirgapur mandal on Sunday, July 7.

The victim has been identified as Subash, a resident of Anthargam.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening while fishing in a local stream, where the victim reportedly used electricity to stun fish. In a fatal accident, he accidentally touched live wires and fell into the water, subsequently being swept away by the current.

His body was discovered floating a few meters away on Monday, July 8. The deceased has been transferred to Area Hospital in Narayankhed for postmortem

Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.