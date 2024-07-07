Telangana: Woman electrocuted while drying clothes in Mancherial

The victim has been identified as Theegulla Sharada from Krishna Colony

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 7th July 2024 6:33 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old widow was electrocuted when she accidentally touched a live wire at Krishna Colony in Srirampur in Mancherial district on Sunday, July 7.

The victim has been identified as Theegulla Sharada, a widow from Krishna Colony. According to reports, the victim was drying clothes on an iron wire that had electricity running through it due to faulty wiring. Her son, Vamshi, who was asleep at the time, discovered his mother lying unconscious.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered.

Earlier, a 55-year-old was electrocuted while connecting a motor to a water sump in his residence at Gouthojiguda of Manoharabad mandal, Medak, on Saturday, June 29.

According to reports, the victim, Pula Srinivas, and his wife, Nagamani, were preparing to clean the water sump. While attempting to pump out the water with a motor, the victim came into contact with live electric wires and died on the spot.

