Hyderabad: 4 die of electrocution in separate incidents since May 7

Hyderabad: Four individuals, including a five-year-old boy, have died of electrocution in various parts of the city since Tuesday night, May 7.

A garbage collector took his 5-year-old son along to work as the child was alone during the summer vacation on Wednesday morning, May 8, in Hayathnagar, Alakunta Jammulaiah. While at Kuntloor, the boy stepped on a live electric wire while relieving himself in an open area, resulting in his death.

According to the reports, the police have filed a case of death due to negligence under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code against electricity department officials.

48-year-old Fakruddin in Bahadurpura passed away after coming into contact with an electric pole during heavy rainfall on Tuesday, May 7. He was intoxicated and lost his balance, leading him to hold onto the pole. Fakruddin was employed at a warehouse in Bahadurpura, according to police sources.

Another incident occurred in Abdullapurmet, where Shaik Parvez, 40, owner of a tyre shop, died by electrocution on Tuesday, May 7. While moving materials indoors during heavy rain, he was apparently electrocuted by a suspected short circuit. Despite his brother’s efforts to rescue him, Shaik Parvez could not be saved.

Dhamendra Kumar Yadav, aged 33, was electrocuted while working at a tea stall in Chandanagar on Tuesday, May 7. He was securing the stall to a pole with a chain when the accident occurred, resulting in his electrocution. Further investigation is ongoing.