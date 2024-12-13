Children in govt schools can aim higher now, says Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Atishi on Friday said that children in the national capital are now being given equal opportunities and those studying in government schools can now aim higher.

The chief minister said this following an interaction with 30 students from the city’s government schools who went to Paris to study an advanced French course.

Atishi along with AAP leader Manish Sisodia met the students who had attended the French language course at Alliance Francaise in Paris from November 5 to 15.

“Have you ever thought that a child from a poor family would have the opportunity to study abroad? This is not just a dream but a realization of hopes that were previously suppressed due to financial constraints,” Atishi wrote on X about the initiative.

दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले 30 बच्चे फ़्रेंच भाषा का एडवांस कोर्स करने के लिए पैरिस गए थे। @msisodia सर के साथ इन बच्चों से मिलना हुआ।



कभी सोचा था? एक ग़रीब परिवार का बच्चा विदेश जाकर पढ़ाई करेगा? ये सिर्फ़ एक सपना नहीं, बल्कि उन लाखों उम्मीदों की जीत है जो अब तक… pic.twitter.com/YMXy0YVMrt — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) December 13, 2024

She further emphasised that every child in Delhi is now being given equal opportunities. “We have shown that even children from government schools can aim high. Every child in Delhi is now being given equal opportunities. This is Delhi’s education revolution, and it will continue.”

The program focused on students from classes 9 to 12, many of whom are first-generation school-goers, according to an official statement.

Organised by the French Embassy in India, the program stems from a partnership between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Alliance Francaise to enhance French language education in Delhi’s schools, it said.