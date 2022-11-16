Children’s Day 2022: See how your favourite Bollywood stars looked in their childhood

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Published: 16th November 2022 11:14 am IST
Children's Day 2022: See how your favourite Bollywood stars looked in their childhood
Source: Twitter

Fans love to see pictures of their favourite stars. As 14th November is celebrated as Children’s Day every year, we took a stroll down memory lane and dug out priceless images of actors from their childhood days. Have a look.



Alia Bhatt 

This picture is of a new mommy in town Alia Bhatt with her father Mahesh Bhatt.How time flies! Alia, who played the role of  younger version of Preity Zinta’s character in Sangharsh when she was just 5, is now a mother to daughter. She and Ranbir blessed with baby girl on November 6.



Salman Khan 

How cute our “Dabangg” Salman Khan is looking in his childhood picture. Don’t miss looking at his broken teeth. 



Ranbir Kapoor 

Yes, you read it right. This cute boy standing next to actress Karisma Kapoor is Heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir is a new daddy in town. On November 6, he and his wife Alia welcomed baby girl.  



Hrithik Roshan 

These childhood pictures are of Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan. Undoubtedly, these pictures prove he has been blessed with good looks since childhood. 



Shah Rukh Khan 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was born on 2nd November 1965 to Meer Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima Khan. This picture of baby King Khan will surely melt your heart. 



Kareena Kapoor Khan

This cutie is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her chubby cheeks will definitely remind you of a famous nursery rhyme “Chubby Cheeks, dimpled chin, Rosy lips, teeths within.”

