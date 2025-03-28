China, Bangladesh sign nine agreements after key meeting between Xi, Yunus

Beijing: China and Bangladesh on Friday signed nine agreements after Muhammad Yunus’ meeting with President Xi Jinping during which the Bangladesh Chief Adviser highlighted student protests that led to regime change in Dhaka and urged Beijing to play a “greater role” in establishing peace and stability.

Additionally, Bangladesh secured a commitment of USD 2.1 billion in investments, loans and grants from the Chinese government and its companies, Bangladesh’s official news agency BSS reported.

Bangladesh welcomed Chinese companies to participate in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP), according to a joint statement issued after the meeting between Yunus and Xi.

The previous Hasina government wanted India to do the Teesta river basin project.

Bangladesh welcomed Chinese companies to also participate in the Mongla Port Facilities Modernisation and Expansion Project, the joint statement said.

After his talks with Xi, the two countries signed nine agreements enhancing economic and technical cooperation between the two governments and cooperation in the areas of development, translation and publication of classical literary work, exchange and cooperation on cultural heritage, news exchange and media, and health sector, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said.

As the two leaders discussed issues related to bilateral interest, Yunus urged China to play a greater role in establishing peace, prosperity and stability for both nations, the BSS report said.

Yunus’ China visit is keenly watched as he is scheduled next week to attend the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, where he has sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is yet to confirm the meeting.

Highlighting the last year’s July-August students’ mass protests in Bangladesh leading to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina government, Yunus told Xi that the movement paved a way to build a “New Bangladesh”.

Weeks before her ouster last year, Hasina too had made a high-profile visit to Beijing during which she held talks with Xi.

The Interim government headed by Yunus took charge days after she fled to India on August 5.

Xi, on his part, spoke about the long-standing history of “friendly exchanges” between the two countries and said China maintained a high degree of stability and continuity in ties with Bangladesh and Beijing continues to be a trustworthy neighbour, friend and partner of Dhaka, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese president said China would continue to grant zero-tariff facilities to Bangladeshi goods and extend the status until the end of 2028 – two years after Bangladesh’s scheduled graduation from a least developed country, a statement from Yunus’ office said in Dhaka.

He said Beijing would like to start negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement and Investment Agreement with Dhaka to pave the way for more Chinese investment in the South Asian nation

This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Bangladesh diplomatic ties, and 2025 is also the year of people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, Xi said, expressing his willingness to take the ties to a new level.

Yunus sought a 50-year master plan from Beijing for its river water management, calling China the “master of water management”.

During a meeting with Chinese water resources minister Li Guoying, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, effectively the prime minister, praised Chinese water and flood management system, saying the country did wonders in managing some of the intractable water issues, the BSS said.

Since the Yunus government took over, China has been hosting a number of Bangladesh delegations including Bangladesh’s Adviser for Foreign Affairs Touhid Hossain and hardline Islamic parties such as the Jamaat-e-Islami and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Analysts here say that Beijing at the same is carefully watching the unfolding chaotic situation in Dhaka and the pressure mounting on 84-year-old Yunus to hold elections without making any major commitments.

Besides the nine agreements, Bangladesh and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation in such areas as hydrological forecasting, flood prevention and disaster reduction, river dredging, integrated management of water resources, water resources development and related technology sharing, BSS reported.

The two sides spoke positively about the signing of the Implementation Plan of the MoU on Exchange of Hydrological Information of the Yarlung Zangbo and Jamuna River. The Brahmaputra river is called Yarlung Zangbo in Tibet and Jamuna in Bangladesh.

India and China had a similar MOU to exchange river data.

Bangladesh and China also agreed to strengthen exchanges on maritime affairs and hold a new round of Dialogue on Maritime Cooperation at an appropriate time, Bangladesh media reports said.

Yunus, who is on a four-day visit, took part in China’s Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in Hainan after his arrival on Wednesday.

He arrived in Beijing on Thursday night and was received at the airport by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.

Ahead of his meeting with Xi, Yunus on Thursday called for a reduction of interest rates for Chinese loans from three per cent to 1-2 per cent to Bangladesh and sought a waiver of commitment fees on the Chinese-funded projects in Bangladesh.

In his meeting with the Chinese Executive Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference, Yunus sought Chinese support for an array of development projects.

China is Bangladesh’s fourth-largest lender after Japan, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, with total loans disbursed since 1975 coming to USD 7.5 billion, according to a report in the Daily Star newspaper of Bangladesh.

Yunus’ Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said that Xi reiterated China’s support to the Chief Adviser and his interim government and considered his request about the loans.

Xi has assured Yunus that his country would encourage Chinese investment and relocation of Chinese manufacturing enterprises to Bangladesh, Alam said.

The Yunus government is pitching for a shift of industries from China to ward off heavy tariffs being imposed by US President Donald Trump on Chinese goods.

Later, addressing a meeting of Chinese investors, Yunus urged them to increase their investments in Bangladesh highlighting it could be a transport destination in the region.

Both sides discussed various strategic bilateral issues, trade and investment growth, agriculture, infrastructure, support for renewable energy sectors, and resolving the Rohingya issue, as well as overall issues of mutual interest between the two countries, eyeing a new chapter in relations, according to Bangladesh media reports.