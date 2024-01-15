China calls for large-scale peace conference on Gaza conflict

Speaking to reporters in Cairo, China foreign minister Wang Yi said the international community should “listen” carefully to the legitimate concerns in the Middle East.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th January 2024 9:35 pm IST
China calls for large-scale peace conference on Gaza conflict
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Beijing: As the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas intensifies, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for a larger-scale, more authoritative and effective international peace conference to resolve the conflict in Gaza Strip.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Wang made these statements to reporters after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo on Sunday, January 14.

Also Read
100 days of war in Gaza: Continuous bombing, deaths, hunger & displacement

He said the international community should “listen” carefully to the legitimate concerns in the Middle East.

MS Education Academy

Wang also called for a clear timeline and roadmap for implementing the ‘two-state solution’ and promoting the swift resumption of Israel-Palestinian peace talks.

In separate talks with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, the two agreed that the international community must take measures to calm the situation and achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible.

Wang and Aboul Gheit stressed in a joint statement published late on Sunday, January 14, that “countries with influence, in particular, must play an objective, impartial and constructive role in this regard.”

The two sides also stressed that the two-state solution remains the basis for “any future arrangements related to the fate of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”

Wang’s Cairo vsit is part of a four-nation Africa tour, featuring Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, and Togo, which takes place in January every year.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th January 2024 9:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button