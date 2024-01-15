China calls for large-scale peace conference on Gaza conflict

Beijing: As the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas intensifies, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for a larger-scale, more authoritative and effective international peace conference to resolve the conflict in Gaza Strip.

Wang made these statements to reporters after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo on Sunday, January 14.

He said the international community should “listen” carefully to the legitimate concerns in the Middle East.

Wang also called for a clear timeline and roadmap for implementing the ‘two-state solution’ and promoting the swift resumption of Israel-Palestinian peace talks.

In separate talks with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, the two agreed that the international community must take measures to calm the situation and achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible.

Wang and Aboul Gheit stressed in a joint statement published late on Sunday, January 14, that “countries with influence, in particular, must play an objective, impartial and constructive role in this regard.”

The two sides also stressed that the two-state solution remains the basis for “any future arrangements related to the fate of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”

Wang’s Cairo vsit is part of a four-nation Africa tour, featuring Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, and Togo, which takes place in January every year.