China hails ‘time-honoured friendship’ with Nepal, congratulates new PM Karki

Beijing: China on Sunday congratulated Sushila Karki on taking office as the prime minister of Nepal’s interim government, stressing the “time-honoured friendship” between the two neighbouring countries.

Karki, 73, took over as the head of the interim government on Friday following a week of violent protests.

“China congratulates Madam Sushila Karki on becoming Prime Minister of Nepal’s interim government,” a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a press release here on Sunday.

“China and Nepal share a time-honoured friendship. China, as always, respects the development path chosen independently by the people of Nepal,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read

“We stand ready to work with Nepal to promote the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, enhance exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and further advance bilateral relations,” the spokesperson added.

Karki was sworn in on Friday night as Nepal’s first woman prime minister, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following widespread anti-government protests against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation. More than 50 were killed in the nationwide protests.