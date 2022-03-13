China logs 1,807 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Beijing: China on Saturday reported 1,807 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of these infections, 1,412 were reported in Jilin, 175 in Shandong, 62 in Guangdong, 39 in Shaanxi, 33 in Hebei, 23 in Jiangsu, 17 in Tianjin and the rest of the cases were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions, Xinhua reported citing the commission’s daily report.

Also Read PIL filed to resume studies of Ukraine-returned Medical students

As many as 131 imported” imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing the commission.