China logs 1,807 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 13th March 2022 9:06 am IST
China logs 1,807 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative Image

Beijing: China on Saturday reported 1,807 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of these infections, 1,412 were reported in Jilin, 175 in Shandong, 62 in Guangdong, 39 in Shaanxi, 33 in Hebei, 23 in Jiangsu, 17 in Tianjin and the rest of the cases were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions, Xinhua reported citing the commission’s daily report.

Also Read
PIL filed to resume studies of Ukraine-returned Medical students

As many as 131 imported” imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

MS Education Academy

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing the commission.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button