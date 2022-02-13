China renews alert for heavy snow

Published: 13th February 2022

Beijing: China’s meteorological authorities on Sunday renewed a blue alert for heavy snow in the northern regions of the country.

From Sunday to Monday morning, heavy snow is likely to hit parts of Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Liaoning and Xinjiang, with one to 4 cm of snowfall expected, or even over 6 cm, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Meteorological Centre as saying.

The centre advised residents to stay indoors and urged local authorities to take precautions involving roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

