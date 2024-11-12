China: Senior citizen held after 43 people died in hit-and-run

A 62-year-old man was arrested in connection with a major hit-and-run incident in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, on Monday evening, resulting in at least 35 deaths and 43 injuries.

The crash reportedly occurred outside a sports centre hosting the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, where the new Russian Su-57 was on display.

The suspect identified as Fan, drove a small car through the crowd before attempting to flee the scene. He was arrested but is now in a coma due to ‘self-inflicted wounds,’ according to Chinese police, as reported by the BBC. Fan was reportedly distressed over property distribution in a divorce case with his wife.

Footage from the scene showed victims lying on the road after being struck.

In the aftermath, Chinese social media was queries for the images of the incident. Although most photos and videos were quickly removed by authorities. Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed officials to prioritize urgent medical treatment for the victims.