China Southern Airlines to resume Guangzhou-Delhi flights

It will be restarting the service after a six-year suspension.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines on Saturday announced that it will resume regular passenger services on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route from September 21, restarting the service after a six-year suspension.

With the resumption, the airline will operate more than 100 weekly flights across eight round-trip routes in South Asia, the carrier said.

China Southern Airlines, headquartered in Guangzhou in China’s southern Guangdong province, is one of the country’s major carriers.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The carrier’s announcement coincides with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India on Saturday to attend the BRICS summit and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on further improving bilateral relations.

The flight services between India and China were suspended following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and were not restored amid the over four-year military standoff between the two countries in eastern Ladakh, which ended in October last year.

The resumption of flights is part of the gradual normalisation of India-China relations following two meetings between Modi and Xi in 2024 and 2025.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Modi and Xi met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024, followed by another meeting during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin in 2025.

Following the improvement in ties, several Chinese and Indian airlines resumed flight services between cities in the two countries, including the Beijing-New Delhi route.

In March this year, IndiGo launched a daily flight between Shanghai and Kolkata, further improving air connectivity between India and China.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button