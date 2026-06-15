China welcomes West Asia deal

Beijing: China on Monday, June 15, welcomed the understanding reached between the US and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia and called for the early opening of the Strait of Hormuz for international shipping.

“China hopes that the US and Iran will sign the first phase of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as scheduled,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing.

Jian also said that Beijing appreciates Pakistan’s mediation efforts.

We hope all relevant parties will sign the document as planned and are committed to peaceful solutions and resolving issues through peaceful negotiations, he said.

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China stands ready to join the international community in playing an active role in restoring peace and tranquillity to West Asia and the Gulf region at an early date, he said.

On the opening of the Strait of Hormuz as part of the understanding between the US and Iran, Lin said the Strait is an important waterway; its stability is in line with the interests of the regional countries and the international community.

China noted that the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is part of the US-Iran MoU.

We hope that it will be opened for shipping as soon as possible, and China will maintain communication with relevant parties, he said.

President Donald Trump has announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis.

The peace agreement is scheduled to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland, according to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday evening, easing pressure on the global energy markets.

The deal was negotiated through mediators that included Pakistan and Qatar, who initially got a two-week ceasefire agreement on April 8. The ceasefire was extended till the completion of the talks.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders.