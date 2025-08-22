Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi, the megastar of the Tollywood industry and one of the most loved Telugu superstars of all time, is celebrating his 70th birthday today. With blockbuster movies like Khaidi, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Gang Leader, Gharana Mogudu, and Indra, he won millions of fans and created a unique craze that still continues.

Chiranjeevi Birthday Celebrations

The actor flew out of Hyderabad with his wife, daughter Sreeja, and two grandchildren to celebrate in private. Back home, birthday wishes flooded in. His brother Pawan Kalyan shared an emotional message, and Chiranjeevi lovingly replied. Allu Arjun, Venkatesh, Prabhudeva, Teja Sajja, and many others also wished him. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu praised his inspiring life and career.

Chiranjeevi’s Career Highlights

Chiranjeevi changed Telugu cinema in the 1980s and 1990s. His action scenes, dances, and strong screen presence made Tollywood compete with Bollywood. In 1992, he became the first Indian actor to earn Rs. 1 crore for a film, even more than Amitabh Bachchan. He was also the first South Indian star to be invited to the Academy Awards in 1987.

Awards and Records

Chiranjeevi received the Padma Bhushan in 2006 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2024. He also holds a Guinness World Record as the most prolific actor-dancer in Indian cinema, performing more than 24,000 dance steps in 537 songs across 156 films.

In 1998, he started the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, which has become one of the biggest blood and eye donation centers in Andhra Pradesh. Thousands of people have benefitted from it.

At 70, Chiranjeevi is still active in films. His next movie Vishwambhara, a big fantasy drama, will release in 2025. More films are planned for 2026, proving that the Megastar’s journey is far from over.