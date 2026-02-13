Chiranjeevi shares photo of Ram Charan, Upasana’s newborn twins

Hyderabad: And, finally the wait is over! Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela has finally shared the first glimpse of his twin grandchildren, putting an end to curiosity among fans. The veteran actor took to Instagram to post a heartwarming photo from the naming ceremony of Ram Charan’s newborn twins, a baby boy and a baby girl.

Along with the picture, Chiranjeevi revealed their names as Shiv Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela, explaining the deep meaning behind both.

He wrote, “With boundless joy and divine grace. We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings. “Shiv Ram Konidela” and “Anveer Devi Konidela”. Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. “Shiva” is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness. “Ram” from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action.”

“Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength. We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude,” he concluded.

In the picture, Ram Charan and Upasana are seated on chairs, with their elder daughter Klin Kaara sitting comfortably on the actor’s lap. Standing behind them are Chiranjeevi Konidela and his wife Surekha Konidela, along with Upasana’s parents, Anil Kamineni and Shobana Kamineni. The newborn twins are the centre of attention, while the soft floral decorations in the background add a warm and festive touch to the family moment.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni tied the knot in Hyderabad in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023. They were blessed with twins on January 31 this year.

The post has quickly gone viral on social media, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages for the star family.