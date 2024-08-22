Chiranjeevi turns 69: A look at his iconic journey in cinema

Hyderabad: On August 22nd, fans around the world are celebrating the 69th birthday of Megastar Chiranjeevi. For over 30 years, he has been a dominant figure in the Telugu film industry, winning the hearts of millions with his powerful performances and impressive dance skills.

To mark his special day, fans are re-releasing his hit movie Indra in theaters worldwide. The celebrations are filled with energy as fans dance and theaters are packed with excited audiences.

Chiranjeevi, whose real name is Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad, was born on August 22, 1955. He made his debut in acting in 1978 with the movie Punadhirallu. However, it was his role in the 1979 film Mana Voori Pandavulu that made him famous.

Despite his father’s wishes, Chiranjeevi followed his passion for acting, which eventually led him to become the “Megastar” of Tollywood.

Rise to Stardom

Between 1987 and 1992, Chiranjeevi reached the peak of his career. He delivered a series of blockbuster hits like Yamudiki Mogudu, Khaidi No. 786, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, and Gharana Mogudu. During this time, he became one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema.

Chiranjeevi’s Wealth and Lifestyle

Chiranjeevi’s success is reflected in his wealth, with a reported net worth of Rs 1650 crore. His income comes from movies, brand endorsements, and investments. He owns a luxurious mansion in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills and an impressive collection of expensive cars, including a Rolls Royce Phantom and several Range Rovers.

Chiranjeevi’s Car Collection

Rolls Royce Phantom

Toyota Land Cruiser

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Land Rover Range Rover

Range Rover Vogue

Even today, Chiranjeevi continues to make an impact in the film industry. He will star in an upcoming movie called Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta, which is set to release in 2025.

With over 150 films and numerous awards to his name, Chiranjeevi is not just a movie star; he is a cultural icon. As fans celebrate his birthday, they also honor his incredible journey and the joy he has brought to their lives through his work in cinema.