Chiranjeevi, Vyajayantimala Bali honoured with Padma Vibhushan

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and singer Usha Uthup will be conferred with Padma Bhushan third-highest civilian award

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th January 2024 10:43 am IST
Chiranjeevi, Vyajayantimala Bali honoured with Padma Vibhushan
Chiranjeevi and Vyajayantimala Bali (Instagram)

New Delhi: South superstar Chiranjeevi, actor and dancer Vyajayantimala Bali, and dancer Padma Subrahmanyam will be among the recipients of Padma awards to be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu this year.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Chiranjeevi, Vyajayantimala and Padma Subrahmanyam will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan–the second-highest civilian honour in the country.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and singer Usha Uthup will be conferred with Padma Bhushan third-highest civilian award.

MS Education Academy

The recipients of this year’s Padma awards were announced on Thursday evening.

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films.

He is known for his movies such as ‘Vijetha’, ‘Indra’, ‘Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.’, and most recently he was seen in ‘Bholaa Shankar’.

Vyajayantimala is regarded as Indian cinema’s one of the finest actor and dancer. She earned a lot of praise for her portrayal of Chandramukhi in the 1955 film ‘Devdas’. She was also a part of BR Chopra’s ‘Naya Daur’ in which she starred opposite late actor Dilip Kumar.

Mithun made his acting debut in Mrigayaa (1976). He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance. Later, he won two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998).

He was also a part of the superhit film ‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Lastly, Usha Uthup is known for her super hit songs like ‘Hari Om Hari’, ‘Shaan Se..’, ‘Darling’, ‘One Two Cha Cha Cha’, and ‘Uri Uri Baba’, among others.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th January 2024 10:43 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button