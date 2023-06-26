Chiranjeevi’s free cancer screening bring hope to industry workers

Hyderabad: From the glitz and glamour of the silver screen to the profound philanthropy that defines his character, Megastar Chiranjeevi is a force to be reckoned with. He understands the struggles and hardships that ordinary people face because he grew up in a middle-class family. This deep empathy is what has compelled him to use his fame and fortune for the betterment of society.

Cancer Screenings for Industry Workers: A Ray of Hope

During the inauguration of the Star Cancer Hospital which was held on June 3rd , Chiranjeevi made an extraordinary promise in collaboration with Star Hospitals and his own Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust. He promised to provide free cancer screenings for industry workers and their fans, covering all associated costs himself. This noble endeavour aims to provide vital healthcare support to those who work in the entertainment industry.

A Promise Fulfilled: Screening Tests Begin

Chiranjeevi recently announced that cancer screening tests for industry workers will begin on July 9 in collaboration with the renowned Star Cancer Centre. Every day, a thousand people will have the opportunity to go through these vital screenings. This programme offers those in need early detection and potentially life-saving interventions, acting as a sign of hope.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Tollywood star shines brightly in the realm of cinema and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of people all over the world.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi would be next seen in Bhola Shankar.