Chiranjeevi’s HUGE fee for his next movie

Hyderabad: Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi has established himself as the industry’s exceptional star and is currently working on his upcoming project, Bhola Shankar. But do you know how much he charged for the film? Read on to find out!

Chirnajeevi’s Fee for Bhola Shankar

Chiranjeevi, who normally charges a lot for his films (Rs 35 to 40 crores), did not appear to charge anything less for this one. He is one of the highest-paid and richest stars in the South Indian film industry.

Yes. You read that right!

According to reports, he will take a cut of the profits. So, once the film is released, Chiranjeevi will receive a large portion of the proceeds, while the producers will profit from the film’s other rights, which have also been sold for a high price.

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, Bholaa Shankar, is directed by Meher Ramesh. It will be released in theatres on August 11th this year.