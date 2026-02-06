Hyderabad: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is an action-comedy film starring Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film follows the story of Shankara Vara Prasad, an NIA officer, who is trying to fix his broken family life. Chiranjeevi makes his return to the big screen after three years, and the film has been a big hit at the box office, grossing over Rs. 200 crore in India and Rs. 300 crore worldwide.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Details

After its success in theaters, the film will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting February 11, 2026. It will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Star Cast

Chiranjeevi plays the lead role of Shankara Vara Prasad, with Nayanthara as his wife. Venkatesh Daggubati makes a cameo appearance, and Catherine Tresa also plays an important role.

Story Overview

The film tells the story of Shankara Vara Prasad, whose professional life is stable, but his personal life is in trouble. He has an estranged wife, Sasirekha (played by Nayanthara), and two children. The story focuses on Shankara’s journey to reconnect with his family and repair his relationships, all while dealing with a vengeful ex-cop.

Catch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on ZEE5 from February 11 and enjoy this family entertainer from home.