Chit fund worker fakes accident, steals Rs 17 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old was held by Domalguda police on Thursday, June 26, for running away with an amount of Rs 17 lakh, which he was supposed to deliver to his employer, who runs a chit fund business.

On Thursday, June 26, police received a complaint from Gopal Taparia, 38, a resident of Anand Nagar, Malakpet. The complainant, who runs a chit fund business called Manbhavana Chit Fund Private Ltd., in Hyderabad’s Abids and Ranigunj, stated that on June 25, he had sent one of his employees to Jubilee Hills to collect money from Pankaj Agarwal.

However, his employee did not return after collecting the money. Upon contacting his father, it was revealed that the employee had been in an accident at Upper Tank Bund and that the bag containing the cash was missing.

The chit fund company employee, Jethin Raj Yadav, was later questioned by the Hyderabad police, who found his account of events suspicious. Upon enquiry, police found that Jethin had made up the story and faked his accident.

Upon investigation, police found that Jethin had handed over the bag of money to his accomplice Souda Abhilash, 18, and then went to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

The bag of money with Rs 14,50,000 was found at Jethin’s residence, and the remaining Rs 2,50,000 was recovered from Abhilash’s possession.