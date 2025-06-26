Hyderabad’s most wanted chain snatcher, wanted in 94 cases, arrested

Hyderabad: Babar, Hyderabad’s most notorious chain snatcher, was arrested by Karkhana police on Thursday, June 26, for his involvement in 94 chain snatching cases across the city.

The 32-year-old, a native of Bidar in Karnataka, had been on the run since 2015 after absconding during trial proceedings in an earlier case. Since then, he continued committing thefts undetected, making him one of the city’s longest-operating serial offenders.

Police said Babar had perfected the art of evading arrest by frequently changing locations and identities. His arrest marks a major breakthrough in several unsolved snatching cases in Hyderabad.

The court conducting his proceedings had issued a non-bailable warrant for his arrest at the time. Karkhana police have successfully executed the order.

Describing him as “a habitual and notorious offender,” his travelling thievery spans various police stations in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates. Areas like Madhapur, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Sultan Bazar, Saidabad, Amberpet, Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Chaderghat, Banjara Hills, and Charminar have received complaints in connection with him.

According to police, Babar was found to be already under arrest in the District Prison, Adharwadi Jail, Kalyan, Maharashtra. He was escorted back by a special team assembled by the Hyderabad police.

All police stations with pending cases naming Babar as the accused have been told to move forward with legal proceedings.