Chittoor Mayor, husband murder case: AP court hands out death penalty for 5 people

Chittoor: A sessions court here on Friday handed out capital punishment to five persons accused of murdering Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband inside Municipal Corporation Office a decade ago, a police official said.

The court pronounced the death penalty to the accused Chandrasekhar, GS Venkatachalapathi, Jayaprakash Reddy, Manjunath and Venkatesh for murdering Katari Anuradha and her husband Katari Mohan inside the Chittoor Municipal Corporation office in 2015, a Police official told PTI.

In the armed attack that occurred in November 2015, Chandrasekhar was the prime accused, he added.