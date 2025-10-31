Chittoor Mayor, husband murder case: AP court hands out death penalty for 5 people

Chittoor court sentences five to death for 2015 double murder of Mayor Anuradha and husband Mohan.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 31st October 2025 12:25 pm IST
Chittoor: A sessions court here on Friday handed out capital punishment to five persons accused of murdering Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband inside Municipal Corporation Office a decade ago, a police official said.

The court pronounced the death penalty to the accused Chandrasekhar, GS Venkatachalapathi, Jayaprakash Reddy, Manjunath and Venkatesh for murdering Katari Anuradha and her husband Katari Mohan inside the Chittoor Municipal Corporation office in 2015, a Police official told PTI.

In the armed attack that occurred in November 2015, Chandrasekhar was the prime accused, he added.

