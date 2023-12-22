Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are gearing up to observe holidays for Christmas, a festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, and Boxing Day, the second day of Christmastide.

Telangana government offices will also observe holidays for Christmas and Boxing Day.

According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the holidays for Christmas and Boxing Day will be observed on December 25 and 26, respectively. These days have been listed under ‘General Holidays.’

However, banks will remain closed for just one day.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has declared a holiday for New Year Day on January 1.

Christmas holidays for schools in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Although Christmas and Boxing Day holidays will be observed by all schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, the length of the vacation varies based on the type of educational institution.

In the case of missionary schools, there will be a five-day vacation from December 22 to 26. On the other hand, non-missionary schools will observe holidays on December 25 and 26.

Also Read Telangana govt releases list of general, optional holidays for 2024

Holidays for banks in Hyderabad

Apart from schools in Telangana, banks in Hyderabad will observe the Christmas holiday on December 25. This includes not only government banks but also private and other types of banks, all of which will remain closed on that day.

Also Read JNTU Hyderabad to award grace marks to these engineering students

The holiday has been declared under the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).