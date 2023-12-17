JNTU Hyderabad to award grace marks to these engineering students

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has decided to award grace marks to regular and lateral entry students in engineering courses.

The university has approved the addition of grace marks, amounting to 0.50 percent of the total marks, for B.Tech (R18 regulation) 2018 regular and 2019 lateral entry admitted batch students. Additionally, students admitted under previous regulations who completed their fourth year in R18 regulations without subject exemption are also eligible for these grace marks.

The following grace marks will be awarded to students.

Degree Grace marks B.Tech (R18) regular admitted (For academic year 2021-22 outgoing students only) 30 B.Tech (R18) lateral entry admitted (For academic year 2021-22 outgoing students only) 23

JNTU Hyderabad took this decision during a meeting of higher authorities at the university held on December 13, following numerous representations from students and their parents requesting the addition of grace marks.

Following the committee’s recommendations, the Vice-Chancellor granted permission to the Director of Evaluation to add grace marks, up to 0.50 percent, for any number of theory subjects for all R18 B.Tech 2021-22 and 2022-23 graduates. However, students in need of grace marks must apply for the same.