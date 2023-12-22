Christmas Holidays 2023: Top 5 camping spots near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the New Year and Christmas holidays draw near, the excitement for planning a memorable getaway with your gang is on the rise. If you’re still contemplating where to go, consider the enchanting world of offbeat camping in Hyderabad.

Camping is a wonderful outdoor activity that allows you to experience the magic of nature, especially during the serene night hours. Picture yourself under the starlit sky, feeling the gentle breeze, and waking up to the melody of chirping birds in the morning. Get ready to witness flowing streams, fluttering butterflies, and the warmth of the morning sun atop lush green hills.

In this guide, we’ve compiled a list of the best camping spots near Hyderabad for an unforgettable adventure amidst nature’s wonders. Check them out below.

Best Camping Destinations Near Hyderabad

1. The Earth’s Camping

The Earth’s Camping is a nice place to chill with friends and your gang members. It is located around 40 km away from Hyderabad. The organisers here have set the party for new year eve and if you want to enjoy the food, live music, DJ while camping in the night, this is right the place.

The beautiful campsite is going to organise the New Year party and tickets have started selling. So, to enjoy your new year here, book the tickets as early as possible as they have limited intake capacity. For booking details checkout their Instagram page.

2. Life at Woods

Life at Woods is first of its kind ‘Camping Cafe’ located at Shamshabad. The place is filled with a large number of camping activities surrounded by nature. Reports claim that the eco-friendly material was used to construct this camping site in densely World’s Largest Miyawaki Forest.

3. Village Trails

Village Trails is among the most popular camping resorts near Hyderabad. The resort offers all kinds of facilities to make your stay comfortable and memorable. The resort has a variety of accommodation options to suit your budget. The ambiance here is unique and a perfect blend of the old and the new.

So, escape from the hectic modern life with Village Trails quiet, green surroundings that beckon you to walk. You can enjoy activities like hiking and trekking here. Rock climbing, rappelling, kayaking and cycling are among the other activities one can enjoy here.

4. Wilderness Camping Retreat

The Wilderness Camping Retreat is located in the lush lap of Ananthagiri Hills and on the bank of Sarpanapally lake. The visitors here enjoy the mesmerising view and take pictures at stunning lakeside scenery.

This is Hyderabad’s first luxury lakeside campsite and you can also come here for day outing. Enjoy the activities like Volleyball, ATV ride, Dirt Bike, Petting Zoo, Badminton and Organic farming.

5. Hornbill Retreat

Hornbill is an organic retreat steeped in the indulgent solitude of the 5 Acres of plantation. The cabins and tents here are set between the green plants that makes one feel so close to nature. The clean air will make you feel peaceful and relaxed.

Check out the viral reel below.