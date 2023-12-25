Christmas in Hyderabad: Festivity echoes through local delight

Hyderabad: Christmas in Hyderabad resonated with joy and celebration, echoing the merry spirit across the city. From delectable homemade cakes to festive events, the city radiated with the essence of the holiday season.

As the world celebrated Christmas on December 25, Hyderabad indulged in traditional homemade delights like rosy cookies, kul kuls, ribbon cakes, pulp, and rum. Families shared these delicacies, marking the festive warmth that enveloped the city.

The celebrations in Hyderabad were a tapestry of various events and festivals, depicting the joyous spirit of Christmas.

People congregated in churches the night before Christmas for midnight mass to pray, sing spiritual songs and carols, and hear the tale of Jesus’ birth. They also decorated the church with fabrics and candles, signifying Jesus’ position as ‘the light of the world’. On Christmas, the family got together for a feast and pleasantries. Here are some special event that were held across the city to mark Christmas celebrations:

Secret Santa

The customary “Secret Santa” game, recently popularised among corporations, added to the festive fervour. Participants, whether friends, relatives, or colleagues, engaged in the delightful tradition of anonymously gifting each other based on a wish list, fostering camaraderie and holiday cheer.

Sunday Soul Sante at Hitex Exhibition Center

Kicking off the festive spirit, the Sunday Soul Sante started on December 17 at Hitex Exhibition Center united musicians, artists, and pet enthusiasts. Attendees revelled in art displays and expressed appreciation for the event’s ambiance.

Malls

Hyderabad’s malls transformed into vibrant spaces adorned with Christmas themes, including Inorbit, Nexus, Sarat City Capital, and Lulu Mall. Festive decorations, along with appearances by Santa Claus, amplified the merry atmosphere. The DSL virtual mall Uppal stood out with its monumental 45-foot-tall snowman and picturesque displays.

Christmas Pop-Up Bazaar

The festive spirit thrived at the Christmas Pop-Up Bazaar on December 23 and 24, featuring a brand expo, delectable cuisines, and entertaining activities, creating a delightful Christmas experience for visitors.

LB Stadium Christmas Celebration

The LB Stadium, where a state-sponsored event took place to mark the Christmas celebration on December 22, saw attendance of several important people. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed the audience, acknowledging December as a month of miracles, emphasising humility, and promising responsible governance, drawing inspiration from the spirit of Christmas.

Cafes and Eateries

Hyderabad’s cafes and eateries like Prost, Roasteries, PS Cheese Cafe, Karachi Bakery, and Ashray Conventions were bedecked with Christmas decorations. Special offers, festive décor, and themed events allowed friends and families to revel in the holiday spirit over coffee, cakes, Christmas carols, and cookie nights.