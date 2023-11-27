Christopher Luxon sworn in as New Zealand’s 42nd Prime Minister

Auckland: In a ceremony held at Government House in Wellington today, Christopher Luxon has officially been sworn in as the 42nd Prime Minister of New Zealand. The appointment was made by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro on behalf of the King, with Luxon taking his oath of allegiance on the Bible.

During the ceremony, various ministers, including coalition partners such as ACT leader David Seymour and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, were also sworn in. Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Attorney-General Judith Collins were among those who took their oaths.

Notably, NZ First’s Shane Jones and National’s Tama Potaka swore their oaths in te reo Māori, while National’s Melissa Lee spoke in both English and Korean.

After the appointments, Dame Cindy expressed her well wishes to Luxon, stating, “I wish you well as you take on this considerable responsibility.” Luxon, in response, expressed gratitude, acknowledging that it was a “huge honor to be appointed prime minister.” He emphasized the strength and unity of the executive council, urging his colleagues to remember their commitment to public service in their political roles.

Speaking to the media post-ceremony, Luxon outlined his priorities, with the topmost being the need to address and fix the economy. He reiterated that the plan for economic recovery had been outlined during the election, emphasizing the importance of addressing the underlying causes of inflation. Additionally, Luxon expressed a commitment to restoring law and order.

ACT’s Seymour also shared his sentiments, acknowledging the significant responsibility that comes with being a minister and highlighting the substantial challenges that lie ahead for the government.