Christopher Nolan’s hand-drawn blueprint for ‘Inception’ goes viral

New Delhi: A picture of award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s hand-drawn plot for his complex science fiction thriller ‘Inception’, which was released in 2010, has taken over the internet.

The user named Julian Shapiro, a writer and investor, shared the post on Twitter, which shows the plot details of the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer. The post shows the hand drawn plot map. It has some scribbles and details related to the film.

Shapiro captioned the post: “A rare find for my fellow movie nerds. This is Christopher Nolan’s hand drawn plot map for his film Inception.”

This is Christopher Nolan’s hand drawn plot map for his film Inception. pic.twitter.com/XryPvlvqYp — Julian Shapiro (@Julian) July 15, 2022

‘Inception’ stars DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. He is offered a chance to have his criminal history erased as payment for the implantation of another person’s idea into a target’s subconscious.

The cast also includes Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine.