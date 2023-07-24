Chronology of events in Gyanvapi mosque row

New Delhi: Following is the timeline of developments in the Gyanvapi row, in which the Supreme Court on Monday halted till 5 pm on July 26 the Archaeological Survey of India’s “detailed scientific survey” to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple.

August 2021: Plea filed before a Varanasi civil court by five Hindu devotees seeking permission to offer daily prayers at the Gyanvapi mosque.

April 8, 2022: Civil court orders a survey of the premises and appoints Ajay Kumar Mishra as in charge of the exercise.

May 13, 2022: Supreme Court refuses interim order of status quo on the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex.

May 17, 2022: SC passes interim order directing the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area inside the complex.

May 20, 2022: SC transfers the case from a civil judge to a district judge.

Oct 14, 2022: Varanasi district court rejects plea for carbon dating of the Shivling.

Nov 10, 2022: SC agrees to set up a bench to hear the case.

May 12, 2023: Allahabad High Court orders determination of the age of the Shivling using modern technology.

May 19, 2023: SC defers scientific survey to determine the age of Shivling.

July 21, 2023: Varanasi district court directs the ASI to conduct the survey — including excavations, wherever necessary — to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier.

July 24, 2023: SC halts ASI’s survey at premises till 5 pm on July 26, asks HC to hear the mosque panel’s plea.