Chronology of events in sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Singh

New Delhi: Following is the chronology of the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers against outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who was granted a two-day interim bail by a court here.
- Apr 23, 2023: Women wrestlers start protest demanding Singh’s arrest at Jantar Mantar.
- Apr 25: SC takes note of seven wrestlers’ plea, issues notice to Delhi Police.
- Apr 28: Delhi Police registers two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place police station.
- May 4: SC closes case, noting that FIRs are registered. It asks police to provide security to complainant wrestlers.
- May 28: Some complainant wrestlers along with other protesters booked for rioting and obstructing public servants in discharge of duty after they had a scuffle with security personnel.
- June 15: Delhi Police files charge sheet against Singh and Assistant Secretary of WFI Vinod Tomar under various Indian Penal Code sections, including sexual harassment. Police, however, filed a cancellation report in an FIR lodged by a minor wrestler against Singh.
- July 4: A sessions court seeks response from the minor wrestler and her father on the cancellation report.
- July 7: Delhi High Court allows minor wrestler to withdraw her plea seeking court-monitored probe as police filed the cancellation report after investigation.
- July 7: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet and directs Singh and Tomar to appear before it on July 18.
- July 18: Singh and Tomar appear, get interim bail for two days. Court fixes their regular bail pleas for hearing on July 20.