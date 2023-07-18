Chronology of events in sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Singh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th July 2023 5:02 pm IST
Wrestlers
Olympian Sakshi Malik grappled by Delhi Police on May 28 (File Photo)

New Delhi: Following is the chronology of the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers against outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who was granted a two-day interim bail by a court here.

BookMyMBBS
  • Apr 23, 2023: Women wrestlers start protest demanding Singh’s arrest at Jantar Mantar.
  • Apr 25: SC takes note of seven wrestlers’ plea, issues notice to Delhi Police.
  • Apr 28: Delhi Police registers two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place police station.
  • May 4: SC closes case, noting that FIRs are registered. It asks police to provide security to complainant wrestlers.
Also Read
Delhi court grants interim bail to former WFI chief in sexual harassment case
  • May 28: Some complainant wrestlers along with other protesters booked for rioting and obstructing public servants in discharge of duty after they had a scuffle with security personnel.
  • June 15: Delhi Police files charge sheet against Singh and Assistant Secretary of WFI Vinod Tomar under various Indian Penal Code sections, including sexual harassment. Police, however, filed a cancellation report in an FIR lodged by a minor wrestler against Singh.
  • July 4: A sessions court seeks response from the minor wrestler and her father on the cancellation report.
  • July 7: Delhi High Court allows minor wrestler to withdraw her plea seeking court-monitored probe as police filed the cancellation report after investigation.
  • July 7: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet and directs Singh and Tomar to appear before it on July 18.
  • July 18: Singh and Tomar appear, get interim bail for two days. Court fixes their regular bail pleas for hearing on July 20.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th July 2023 5:02 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Featured News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button