Chunari Chunari remake video leaked: Meet the lead actors

Mumbai: In Bollywood, remakes are nothing new. Old movies and songs are often brought back with a new twist. Some remakes are loved, while others make fans angry. Now, the popular 90s song Chunari Chunari from the film Biwi No. 1 is getting a remake.

Viral Video from Scotland Shoot

A video from the sets of Varun Dhawan’s new movie Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai recently went viral. In the video, Varun is seen dancing with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur on the remake of Chunari Chunari. The shoot happened in the beautiful streets of Glasgow, Scotland.

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur from their shoot in Glasgow, Scotland



pic.twitter.com/VC4rrThVzz — LetsCinema (@letscinema) May 27, 2025

Fans Are Not Happy

After the video went viral, many people shared their opinions online. A lot of fans were unhappy. They said Bollywood should stop remaking classic songs. One comment said, “One more epic song destroyed.”

Original Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Reacts

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the singer of the original Chunari Chunari song, also gave his reaction. He said no one told him that the song was being remade. “The director and music team didn’t even have the courage to tell me,” he said in an interview.

Surprisingly, Abhijeet also said he never really liked the song much. “It was just a quick recording. The makers wanted the lyrics to be popular,” he added.

Even though he wasn’t informed, Abhijeet said he doesn’t care much. “In today’s world, copies sell more than the original. Only a few people understand the real value of the original,” he said.

About the Movie

Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan and stars Varun, Pooja, and Mrunal. It was supposed to release in 2024 but is now pushed to April 2026.