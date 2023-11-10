CIA director, Mossad chief meet Qatar PM in Doha

Tel Aviv: The chief of the Israeli intelligence body — Mossad, and the US’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director have met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Doha.

Mossad chief, David Barnea, and CIA head, William Burns, met the Qatar Prime Minister for discussions regarding the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas and other terror outfits on October 7.

It is to be noted that several top Hamas leaders were staying in Qatar, and the country has been turning into a key mediator in the current crisis.

According to information available in Tel Aviv, the Qatar Prime Minister had met the Hamas leadership who are in Doha.

The meeting was held on Wednesday night.

It was, however, not clear regarding what the next round of meeting would be, as the Prime Minister had met both sides.