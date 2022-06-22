Cinematographer Lawrence is in awe of SRK’s humbleness, see his post

Mumbai: Stories of Shah Rukh Khan’s humble and kind personality are always in the headlines. Touted as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood, King Khan does not seem to show off his massive stardom and is a down-to-earth person in reality. One such instance that proved his kindness was yesterday, when Cinematographer Lawrence Dcunha shared a picture with SRK. He talked about the star’s modesty during the ad shoot.

Taking to his Instagram account, Dcunha wrote an elaborative note sharing his experience with Khan. He captioned, “#picoftheday #ilovemyjob❤️ Shah Rukh Khan. My first ad film shoot with king khan!!! Although he shot throughout the night for his upcoming movie, he came slightly behind schedule but sweetly apologised for the delay. He was very respectful, thoroughly professional, yet joking and making people laugh on the set. We didn’t have a stand in for him, so he sat on the mark and asked me if I could continue with my lighting while he was rehearsing his lines. His acknowledgement towards his technicians and crew overwhelmed me, that he addressed each one by their names. There was no dull moment with him on the set.”

He further added, “When the shoot was finally done, he shook hands with everyone. He stayed till the very end and even clicked pictures with all of us. Such a gentleman!!! #fanboymoment.”

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in the upcoming movie Pathaan. He will star alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is slated to hit on screens in January 2023. He also has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in his kitty.