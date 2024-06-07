CISF woman gets job offer in Bollywood after slapping Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: On Thursday, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was reportedly slapped by CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport. According to the Hindustan Times, after Kangana filed a complaint upon her arrival at Indira Gandhi airport, Kulwinder Kaur was detained and suspended.

According to reports, the incident happened as Kangana was preparing to board a flight to New Delhi. Following the incident, Kangana released a statement assuring her safety.

Vishal Dadlani Supports CISF Woman

And now, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani expressed his support for the CISF personnel involved through his Instagram Stories. He posted a video report of the incident and wrote, “I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need for this @official_cisf personnel’s anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan.”

In a series of subsequent Instagram stories, Vishal also questioned what others would do if someone insulted their mother. He added, “If Ms Kaur is removed from duty, someone get her in touch with me and I will ensure she is gainfully employed.”

Kangana Ranaut, running as a BJP candidate, recently won the Lok Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, defeating Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh.