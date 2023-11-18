City flooded with affordable and quality northern apples

Hyderabad: Its winter and arrivals of apples to the city from the Northern regions of the country are quite encouraging and a significant drop is seen in prices.

A quality apple costs Rs. 20 each and a dozen is sold for Rs. 200 in the market. The regular variety is sold for Rs. 12 to Rs. 15 in retail.

Ch Narsimha Reddy, secretary fruit market Batasingaram said 25 to 30 trucks are arriving in the market from Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh at Jambagh, Batasingaram and Kothapet each day.

“Compared to the previous years, the arrivals are more this time. The Kashmir variety apple arrivals started and the prices dropped considerably. The trend will continue until mid-January,” said Reddy.

A truck carries between 600 and 1,000 boxes of apples and the load arrives from Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Kinnaur, Chamba and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh. The Kashmir variety is grown in all districts of the valley and transported to the city by traders in Kashmir in trucks.

Varieties like Kulu Delicious, Kinor, Jonthon, Maharaji, BalgariaTrel, Dodhi Ambri, Chari Ambri, Walayati Amberi and Mah Ambri are grown in the valley. In Himachal Pradesh the widely grown and quality apple varieties are Royal Delicious, Dark Baron Gala, Scarlet Spur, Red Velox and Golden Delicious.