Civil aviation minister launches GMR aviation school in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia digitally launched the GMR School of Aviation in Shamshadabad on Thursday, January 18. It was set up in collaboration with Airbus on the sidelines of Wings India 2024, which is currently underway in the city.

In a press release, GMR stated that the school is poised to become a beacon of excellence in aircraft maintenance engineering. It will offer a fully integrated 4-year AME programme along with type training. Moreover, it has been certified by EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and DCGA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

Furthermore, the institute has technical collaboration with Airbus and is the first-of-its-kind in India to present a combined B1.1 and B2 Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licensing programmes. Aircraft-specific training courses and ancillary courses like aircraft structures and aircraft composite courses are also offered.

Airbus will provide the necessary courseware in the form of technical handbooks, an examination database, and access to the Airbus Competence Training (ACT) for Academy media package. In addition, Airbus will also qualify GMR instructors through an assessment of the training center.

Speaking on this occasion, Ashok Gopinath, President and Accountable Manager, GMR Aero Technic, said, “GMR School of Aviation, the first-of-its-kind school in this region, will be a global benchmark and center of excellence in the field of aviation education, setting new standards and raising the bar of aviation education worldwide.

For the MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) industry, which is expected to grow to over USD 2.4 billion by 2028, this school will be a game changer. It will equip students aspiring for a successful career with expertise and make them future-ready for the burgeoning aviation industry globally, he added.

Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, said, “This partnership with GMR will generate a strong pipeline of qualified maintenance experts in the country to boost the MRO industry and further support our airline partners. Airbus will continue to invest in human capital development in the country along with partners such as GMR.”

(With Inputs from PTI)