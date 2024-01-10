Hyderabad: GMR sets up School of Aviation in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based GMR company, which oversees Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), announced the opening of the GMR School of Aviation at Shamshabad on Tuesday, January 9.

It is purported to provide students with courses in aviation maintenance engineering to address the industry’s increasing need for skilled labour. According to a GMR press release, the school will generate several employment opportunities in the specialized aviation industry.

“Our goal is to ensure that they are employable the moment they step out of school,” said the president and accountable manager of GMR Aero Technic, Ashok Gopinath.

Courses at GMR’s School of Aviation

The flagship curriculum of the GMR School of Aviation, a thorough four-year Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) course, was also launched on the same day. The curriculum has been accredited by the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Furthermore, GMR Aero Technic and Airbus are working together to provide a special combined B1.1 and B2 AME licensing program. In addition to extensive studies in aircraft structures, aircraft composites, and other auxiliary areas, the curriculum also includes specialized training courses tailored to the needs of certain aircraft types.

Eligibility

Students who have passed their class 10+2 exams in mathematics, chemistry, and physics are eligible to enrol in these courses. A competitive entrance test with a minimum score criterion of 65% is required for admission. Beginning in the academic year 2024–2025, the college plans to enrol about 200 students.