Last date for discount on traffic challans in Telangana extended

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana on Wednesday, January 10, extended the last date for discounts on pending traffic challans on vehicles in the state owing to heavy rush and to ease the financial burden on the general public. The extension of the concessional deadline on pending challans has been revised from January 10 to January 31.

The Telangana traffic police have advised those with pending challans against their vehicles to clear them via the e-challan website while the discount lasts.

The discounts on the fines are divided according to the category of the vehicle. For example, if one has to pay 1000 rupees, then they will be required to pay 25% of the amount i.e. 250 rupees. Once the payment is done, the remaining amount will be automatically waived.

Discounts not applicable for all violations

Although the discounts on challans apply to all types of vehicles in Telangana, they are not available for all violations.

A netizen on X shared a screenshot of before and after discount fine amounts, which remained the same.

In response, the Hyderabad Traffic Police X handle clarified that the discounts on challans apply only to violations prior to November 30, 2023.

Below is the discount proposed as per category of vehicle

For two-wheelers and autos, if 20% of the challan is paid, the remaining 80% of the pending challans would be waived. For push carts and petty vendors (39b cases), if 10% of the traffic challan is paid, the remaining 90% will be discounted or waived. For light motor vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps and heavy vehicles, if 40% is paid, the remaining 60% will be waived. For Road Transport Corporation (RTC) drivers, if 10% of the traffic challan is paid, the remaining 90% will be discounted or waived.

How do the discounts on challans work?