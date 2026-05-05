Civil Supplies Commissioner conducts inspection at paddy procurement centre

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra conducted a surprise inspection at the paddy procurement centre in Pedakaparthi and directed officials to accelerate ongoing operations.

During the visit, he asked officials to increase unloading at rice mills, improve vehicle movement, and speed up transportation of paddy from procurement centres. He also instructed them to deploy more lorries and hamalis to handle the workload efficiently.

Commissioner reviewed key details

The inspection took place at the procurement centre set up under the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society in Pedakaparthi village of Chityal mandal.

The Commissioner reviewed key details, including the quantity of paddy received, availability of workers, vehicles linked to mills, and stock of tarpaulins and other materials, along with District Collector B Chandrashekhar and local officials.

Officials informed that 25,000 quintals of paddy had been received so far at the centre, out of which 7,000 quintals had already been procured with tab entry completed. Around 15,000 metric tonnes of paddy are still available at the centre. Considering the large volume, 10 to 20 additional lorries have been arranged to improve transportation.

To avoid delays, advance information was given to millers, and around 30 hamalis were deployed at each procurement centre. At rice mills, 30 to 35 workers are currently engaged in handling operations.

The Commissioner stressed that tab entry should be completed fully and reviewed the use of dryers and cleaning processes at the centres. He also checked the availability of gunny bags and tarpaulins and instructed officials to arrange more tarpaulins wherever needed.

Commissioner visited Siddhartha Rice Industries

Later, he visited Siddhartha Rice Industries at Vattimarthy, where he reviewed unloading activities and the number of workers. He directed the management to increase unloading speed and improve vehicle rotation. He also examined system-based uploading of paddy details and tab entry records, which officials said are being updated daily.

He instructed officials to focus on centres where tab entries are still pending. If rice mills face space issues, he directed that paddy should be shifted to intermediate godowns. He also asked Transport Department officials to arrange more vehicles to ensure faster movement of paddy.

Several officials, including Civil Supplies Director Rohit Singh, District SP Sharath Chandra Power, Additional Collector J. Srinivas, and other department representatives, were present during the inspection.