CJI D.Y. Chandrachud inks MoU with Singapore’s Supreme Court

It added that an MoU was signed between the Supreme Court of India and Supreme Court of Singapore in the field of judicial cooperation.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th September 2023 7:26 am IST
In today's fraught times, mediation has an imp message: CJI Chandrachud
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on his visit to Singapore entered into an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Supreme Court of Singapore on judicial cooperation.

“During his official visit to Singapore, Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud met Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon,” said India’s High Commission in Singapore on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

“Both judiciaries signed an MoU on judicial cooperation. The SG Courts look forward to a continued friendship,” said another tweet issued from the official handle of the Singapore Judiciary.

Earlier in February this year, Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon witnessed proceedings in CJI DY Chandrachud’s courtroom when he visited India to attend an event organised to mark the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court.

